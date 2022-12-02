DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — This year, Santa Claus is teaming up with Danville PD and the U.S. Marine Corps to collect toys for Christmas. On Friday, people were generous and giving. Organizers of the toy drive are looking for new and unwrapped toys to give to kids in need this Christmas.

The toys will be given to nonprofits across Contra Costa County throughout the next few weeks and then those programs will distribute the toys to families in need. Last year, 35,000 children — in Contra Costa County alone — benefitted from these donations.

On Friday morning, a few people were helping fulfill the Christmas wish list of many kids.

This is the second year Danville police are participating in the Toys for Tots drive. Last year, they were able to fill a 40-foot truck with toys. That’s also the goal this year.

They’ll also be at Costco again on Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to collect gifts for the kids this year. If you’re not able to make it, you can drop off a donation at Danville PD headquarters at 500 Lagonda Way.