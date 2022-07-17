The Town of Danville Calif. logo. seal (Photo courtesy of the Town of Danville)

DANVILLE, Calif. (BCN) — Several streets in downtown Danville will be closed for several hours on Sunday for the town’s popular Hot Summer Sundays Car Show.

The car show will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A Danville Police Department spokesperson said motorists driving in the neighborhood are advised to exercise caution due to the heavier than usual pedestrian traffic that is expected.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The following downtown streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday:

Hartz Avenue, between Railroad Avenue and School Street;

Northbound Hartz Avenue, between Hartz Way and School Street;

Diablo Road, between Hartz Avenue and Rose Street;

Prospect Avenue, between The Clock Tower municipal parking lot entrance and Front Street;

Church Street, west and east between Hartz Avenue and the Village Theatre municipal parking lot.

Local traffic access will be between Front Street and Rose Street on Diablo Road, and Front Street north to Linda Mesa Avenue. Free parking is available in all municipal parking lots surrounding the venue, with no time restrictions during the event.

Following the completion of the car show, public works crews will clean the streets. All closed streets will reopen no later than 5 p.m.

For more information about the Danville Hot Summer Sundays Car Show, visit www.dhsscs.com or contact Lianna Adauto at (925) 314-3309 or at ladauto@danville.ca.gov. After this weekend, the car show will return to downtown Danville Aug. 21.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.