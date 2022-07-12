MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — The suspects in the Trader Joe’s parking lot robbery in Danville were reportedly involved in another armed theft, according to a press release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office (DA’s Office).

KRON On is streaming live

The DA’s Office filed three felony counts against Leon Cathay Fountain, 18, of Antioch this week in connection with armed robberies that took place in Walnut Creek and Danville. Fountain entered a not guilty plea to one felony count with an enhancement for armed robbery on June 24, 2022 in Walnut Creek.

Fountain pleaded not guilty to two other felony counts with three enhancements that included gang activity for an armed robbery that took place on July 1st at in a parking lot at Trader Joe’s in Danville. Last week KRON4 reported that three teenagers had been arrested in connection with the armed robbery. In both incidents Fountain and a minor used an “illegal AR-style assault firearm” with other guns to steal Rolex watches, according to the DA’s Office.

The DA’s Office states that the robbery at Trader Joe’s in Danville was organized by the Klap street gang, and the gang instructed Fountain on where to sell the watch. The watches are believed to be valued at between $30,000 to $40,000.

The suspects in both of these crimes followed the victims while they were driving in their vehicles. As the victim arrived at a location and got out of the vehicle, Fountain and one of the minors would surround them with guns and demand their watches. According to witnesses, a Black Acura used in the crime had a ‘distinctive marking’.

Once detectives with the DA’s Office had a description of the suspects and their vehicles, the suspects were located by police at a residence in Antioch only two hours after the robbery at Trader Joe’s. Fountain is currently being held at the Martinez Detention Facility. Both minors are currently in juvenile hall and face charges of second-degree armed robbery.