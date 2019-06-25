Daughter, wife fled gunman who killed 4 in San Jose murder-suicide

SAN JOSE (KRON) — We’re learning more about the deadly standoff that ended with four family members dead.

We first brought you this story Monday morning as breaking news.

The quadruple murder-suicide happened at a home near Downtown San Jose.

Police were on the scene after neighbors heard gunshots Sunday night.

Two people were able to get out of the house.

They died at the hospital.

A tense standoff with police lasted several hours.

When police finally got inside, they found the bodies of two other people and the suspected shooter.

Police haven’t identified any of the victims in this murder-suicide or their relation to the shooter.