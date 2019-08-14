Dayton gunman’s obituary removed from funeral home website

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The family of the Dayton shooter published an online obituary for him calling him a “funny, articulate, and intelligent man” who had a “kind smile.”

The Bellbrook funeral home, Conner & Koch, posted obituaries for both Megan Betts and her brother, Connor Betts, Wednesday.

The obituary for the Dayton shooter has since been removed.

The family will hold private services for 22-year-old Megan and Connor. There were no details on when the services would be held.

Police say Connor Betts killed nine people in Dayton, Ohio on Aug. 4 before officers shot and killed him. Investigators say it’s not clear whether he targeted his sister.

The obituary for Connor Betts says he had been working as a grill cook and studying at Sinclair Community College.

Megan Betts was to graduate from Wright State University in December.

