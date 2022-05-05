OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police are investigating the discovery of a dead body Wednesday. Officers responded shortly after 12:30 p.m. to the 700 block of Maritime Street and located a body.

Police initiated a homicide callout, which occurs when officers go to scenes involving a killing, suspicious death, in-custody death, sudden infant death syndrome or when officers use the highest level of force during an incident. The name of the person who died was not available Thursday from the Alameda County coroner’s bureau.

KRON On is streaming live now

Anyone with information about the death is asked to please call the Police Department’s homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.