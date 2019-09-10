Deadline looms for residents forced to vacate Mountain View affordable complex

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) – The clock is ticking toward the end-of-the-month deadline for residents to clear out of a rent-controlled apartment complex that’s being converted to market-rate housing in Mountain View.

KRON4 reported on this story back in April when tenants first got word they would have to move out.

2310 Rock Street is a symbol of the gentrification that is making affordable housing harder and harder to find.

Many of the people who are being evicted are said to be moving out of state in search of a better deal.

City Hall has long since approved a developer’s plan to replace the 59 apartments at 2310 Rock Street with market-rate townhomes.

Most of the evicted tenants, who paid from $1,100 to just over $3,000 a month in rent, are gone.

Unable to find something equally affordable elsewhere in the Bay Area, many are moving out of state.

One of the last to leave, Leland Erickson, is moving to Oregon.

“The displacement is too extreme and we can’t afford to commute and the disruption to our lives that commuting an hour or two back and forth to our jobs would mean,” Erickson said.

The Mountain View City Council approved the fully-compliant project, citing the owner’s right to sell and develop the property.

The 56 market-rate townhomes to be built here are expected to sell for well over a million dollars.

But there are now 59 fewer affordable housing units in Mountain View where the median rent today is around $3,200 and, says Erickson, 59 fewer middle-class families.

“My grandparents and parents and many other family members are buried in Palo Alto. My life was here. My life is over here. I’m going to have to write a whole new chapter,” Erickson said.

Residents have until the end of September to move out.