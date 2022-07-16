(KRON) — A deadly crash occurred early Sunday morning around 2:45 a.m. on Highway 101.

The crash involved multiple cars and occurred near the Matilda Avenue off-ramp. At least one person has died.

Northbound and southbound lanes were both shut down. All lanes are now back open.

This crash is just one of two fatal collisions that occurred on Bay Area freeways late Friday into early Saturday morning. A separate traffic fatality involving a vehicle and a pedestrian occurred Friday night around 11 p.m. on eastbound Highway 24 in Orinda. The fatal crash caused all four lanes to shut down. All lanes were back open at 3:59 a.m., according to CHP.