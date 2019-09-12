Deaf woman says she was mocked by employee, refused service at Campbell Jack in the Box

CAMPBELL (KRON) — A hearing-impaired woman was refused service last month at a Bay Area fast food restaurant and now a video of the encounter in the drive-thru is going viral.

An employee at the Campbell Jack in the Box allegedly mocked the woman and made fun of her disability.

The video is hard to watch.

It shows Revae Jenson trying to order a meal at the Jack in the Box on Hamilton Avenue in Campbell.

“He was like go, go, go and I said no, I’m deaf,” Jensen said.

Deaf since birth, Jensen had bypassed the drive-thru speaker and placed her order in person at the second window.

Jensen says her son, who shot the video from the passenger seat, tried to order for her but the server grew angry and mocked her by feigning sign language.

“I am completely deaf,” she said.

Angry and hurt, Jensen refused to leave without her order, which she says made the server angrier still.

A statement from Jack in the Box reads, in part, “We do not tolerate the mistreatment of any customers and expect employees to follow all training procedures, be respectful, courteous and accommodating to all guests.”

