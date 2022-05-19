SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Esteemed members of the San Francisco ‘Ton are invited to indulge in the Regency-era world of the Netflix series “Bridgerton.”

Capitalizing off of the success of its most watched series to date, Netflix created “The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience” for fans eager to engage with the “Bridgerton” world in a whole new way. The evening-long experience is popping up in cities across the country from Chicago to Los Angeles.

Bridgerton’s immaculate costumes, designed by Ellen Mirojnick, are based on the Regency-era style. The Regency era began in the United Kingdom during the early 1800s when King George III was on the throne, but considered unfit to rule.

Mia Roberts poses in a room with floral decor in Los Angeles.

Mia Roberts and Zachariah Benson in the ballroom of the Los Angeles Bridgerton Experience.

Andrea Roberts and Heather Peck loved seeing this Bridgerton costume up close.

When the first season of “Bridgerton” premiered on Netflix in 2020, it blew past previous streaming records for the streaming service, with viewers watching 625,490,000 hours of the show in the first 28 days. “Bridgerton” season two topped that record, with viewers watching 656,260,000 hours of the show in the first 28 days of streaming.

The experience will feature actors and dancers in full Regency-era dress, as well as performances to songs from the “Bridgerton” soundtrack. And just in case you want to attend in full period dress, The Bridgerton Experience partnered with Rent the Runway, a clothing rental service, to offer ticket holders a 25% discount.

The event will begin in July of this year. The length of the run isn’t currently posted, but the experience is running for about six to eight weeks at other locations, according to the website. This experience is age restricted; 16 and 17-year-olds can attend, but only if accompanied by an adult.

Tickets for the San Francisco experience will be available for sale on the Bridgerton Experience website on May 24 at 9:00 a.m., and start at $45. For now you can join the waitlist.