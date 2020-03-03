Death investigation underway after woman’s body found on Pacifica beach

PACIFICA (KRON) – A death investigation is underway in Pacifica after a body was found at Pacifica State Beach Tuesday morning.
Officers responded the south end of Linda Mar Beach located at 5150 Coast Highway around 6:39 a.m. after someone reported what appeared to be a person’s body on the sand.
At the scene officers located the body of a woman that apparently had washed ashore.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314.
