Death investigation underway after woman’s body found on Pacifica beach

PACIFICA (KRON) – A death investigation is underway in Pacifica after a body was found at Pacifica State Beach Tuesday morning.

Officers responded the south end of Linda Mar Beach located at 5150 Coast Highway around 6:39 a.m. after someone reported what appeared to be a person’s body on the sand.

At the scene officers located the body of a woman that apparently had washed ashore.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314.

