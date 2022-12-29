OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating a possible homicide after the body of a 2-year-old child was found in rural Napa County this week. OPD was notified of the possible homicide by the San Pablo Police Department on Friday, Dec. 23, according to an OPD spokesperson.

OPD Homicide Section investigators responded to the investigation. A preliminary investigation determined that the child’s death occurred in Oakland. The body was discovered in a remote area of Napa County, police said.

Investigators identified “an individual connected to the child’s death,” with the assistance of San Pablo PD, police said. That individual is now under arrest. The circumstances surrounding the child’s death are still under investigation.

No other details were immediately released by police.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to call (510) 238-3821.

The child’s body was found in Napa the same day two young children were found dead at a home in San Francisco’s Bayview district. On Wednesday, the SF DA announced murder charges had been filed against a woman arrested in that case.