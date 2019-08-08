Death toll in Butte County’s Camp Fire rises to 86

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (KRON) — Another person injured in last year’s devastating Camp Fire has died, Butte County officials confirmed Thursday.

The Paradise man, 72-year-old Paul Ernest, was injured in the state’s deadliest wildfire in 2018.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Department said Ernest died because injuries sustained in the wildfire, making him the 86th person killed in the blaze.

Eighty of those killed in the fire have been “positively” identified, four have been “tentatively” identified and two victims’ identities remain unknown.

The fire began Nov. 8 and burned more than 150,000 acres and destroyed more than 18,000 buildings.