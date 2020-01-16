Debris from Kincade Fire in Sonoma County must be cleaned up by Jan. 31

HEALDSBURG (KRON) — The scars from the Kincade Fire are very present along Chalk Hill Road in Healdsburg and the massive cleanup is now underway.

“We need to clean up the ash, the metal, the burnt dirt,” said one person working on the cleanup efforts.

The first step was a hazardous waste cleanup done by Sonoma County for free to property owners.

Now property owners, have to hire a licensed contractor to remove the rest of fire debris and document how that process will take place by the end of the month.

In a statement Sonoma County Board of Supervisors Chair Susan Gorin wrote:

“Due to the health hazards associated with fire debris, it is also critical that clean-up be done safely and timely to protect both public health and our watersheds, which is why we are asking property owners, regardless of if you have insurance or not, to reach out to us for help with this process.”

The county notes many property owners have already completed the process and the county encourages remaining property owners to get going.

The entire debris removal process has to be completed by May 15.

If a property owner does not submit the forms by the initial Jan. 31 deadline, the property could be declared a public nuisance and then the cost of the cleanup falls on the property owner.

Property owners should contact Sonoma County Environmental Health at 707-565-6700 or ehdebrisremoval@sonoma-county.org with any questions.

For more information on the cleanup process, click here.