SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — KGO 810, a long-running radio station that Bay Area listeners have been tuning in to for the last 80 years abruptly announced that it was going off the air on Thursday. The station, which specialized in news and talk radio, didn’t offer much in the way of an explanation as to why it would cease to broadcast.

In a post on its website, the station thanked listeners “for your loyalty and for trusting KGO to be our source for information.” The post continued, “We also want to sincerely thank all the talented men and women that worked so hard over the years to produce award-winning programming on KGO.”

While little was offered as to why, the post did indicate that something new would be coming to that spot on the terrestrial radio dial.

“On Monday, 810am begins a new era,” the post read. “We hope you will tune in.”