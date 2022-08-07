SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Defend Asian Elders March is being held on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. in San Francisco’s Washington Square Park.

This comes after an elderly Asian woman was attacked and robbed by four people last Sunday in her residence. Two days later, an elderly Asian man was punched in the face and knocked to the ground.

Demonstrators are asking San Francisco Police and elected officials to address Asian hate crimes in the city and to apprehend the suspects of the recent crimes on Asian elders. Organizers are demanding immediate action to increase safety in low-income senior housing as well as a public town hall within ten days with the San Francisco Police Department Chief.

“The continued violence against our Asian elders is unacceptable. Anti-Asian hate has continued unabated since 2020. Our grandmothers, fathers, aunts, brothers are being targeted in their own homes and on the streets of the city they love,” said Justin Zhu, executive director of Stand with Asian Americans.

For more details on the march and access to the livestream visit the Asian Justice Movement website.