Suspect arrested after lockdown at Del Mar High School in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Del Mar High School in San Jose was placed on lockdown due to a weapon-related threat, the school district said Thursday afternoon.

Students were released from the campus around 3:40 p.m.

The suspect in the incident was taken into police custody.

School officials originally said the San Jose Police Department placed the school on lockdown, but that all students and staff were safe.

Neither the school district nor police have disclosed information about the suspect — their age, gender or if they had a connection to the campus.

The school is located at 1224 Del Mar Avenue in San Jose.