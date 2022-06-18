(BCN) — Caltrans is advising motorists to expect overnight delays due to several paving projects in Solano County in Fairfield and between Dixon and Davis.

The work on each project will span one overnight, beginning at 8 p.m. and ending at 5 a.m. the following morning.

The projects are as follows, according to a Caltrans news release issued Friday:

– Sunday near Davis on State Route 113, the southbound connector to eastbound Interstate Highway 80 and Old Davis Road will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to westbound Interstate 80 to the Kidwell Road off-ramp, where they will be able to merge back onto eastbound Interstate 80 or onto Old Davis Road.

– Monday in Fairfield on eastbound Interstate 80, motorists wanting to take the off-ramp at West Texas Street will find it closed, b but can access it by continuing on Interstate 80 to the off-ramp at Travis Boulevard and take westbound Interstate 80 to the Rockville Road off-ramp.

– Tuesday in Fairfield, the American Canyon off-ramp will be closed on eastbound Interstate 80, so motorists will be detoured to the off-ramp at Red Top Road and backtrack westbound on Interstate 80 to American Canyon.

– Wednesday in Fairfield, the American Canyon off-ramp will be closed on westbound Interstate 80, requiring motorists to exit off westbound State Route 37 to Fairgrounds Drive off-ramp, turning right traveling northbound Fairgrounds Drive to American Canyon Road.

– Thursday in Fairfield, the Red top Road off-ramp will be closed on eastbound Interstate 80, requiring motorists to take Green Valley Road/Cordelia off-ramp, turn left onto Lopes Road, turn left at the westbound Interstate 80 connector ramp to Red Top Road.

For 24/7 traffic updates, please visit 511.org: https://twitter.com/511SFBay

For real-time information, please visit Caltrans QuickMap: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov

