Delta extends change fee policy to 2 years

If you bought an airline ticket through Delta and need to cancel, you will have plenty of time to rebook.
Delta’s tickets normally expire one year after purchase, but the carrier announced Friday it’s giving travelers through May 2022 to use the credit for future flights.
This move is the latest sign that airlines expect this decline in travel to linger for awhile.
Newer tickets bought since March 1 can be changed without a fee for up to a year from the date of purchase.
