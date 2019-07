(Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (KRON) – Cousins looking to rebuild his value next season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to ESPN’s Senior NBA Insider, Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting free agent center DeMarcus Cousins, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Lakers.

Free agent center DeMarcus Cousins has agreed to a one-year deal with the Lakers, agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

Cousins will join Warriors teammate, Quinn Cook, in Los Angeles.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, reported Cook agreed to terms on a two-year $6 million contract with the Lakers.