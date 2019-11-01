Democrat Beto O’Rourke ends presidential campaign

WASHINGTON (AP/KRON) – Democrat Beto O’Rourke announced on Twitter Friday afternoon that he’s ending his bid for the presidency.

“I am announcing that my service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee,” he said.

O’ Rourke continued on by saying he’ll work to make sure the Democratic nominee defeats Donald Trump in 2020 — and that he’ll be proud to support whoever the candidate might be.

O’Rourke had been struggling to break through a crowded Democratic field. He entered the race in March with buzz from his narrow 2018 Senate loss to Republican incumbent Ted Cruz in Texas.

But as the excitement over his candidacy began to fade, O’Rourke was forced to stage a “reintroduction” of his campaign to reinvigorate it. After a mass shooting in his hometown of El Paso, Texas, he began to center his campaign on gun violence prevention.