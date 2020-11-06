Democrat Mark Kelly wins AZ Senate seat

Mark Kelly, right, Arizona Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, waves to supporters along with his wife Gabrielle Giffords, second from right, and daughters, Claire Kelly, left, and Claudia Kelly, second from left, during an election night event Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX (KRON) – The Associated Press is calling Democrat Mark Kelly as the winner of the Arizona Senate race. Kelly has defeated Republican rival Martha McSally by 51 percent of the vote.

The win is a flip for Democrats who are closer to controlling the Senate. The balance will be decided in January runoff elections for two Georgia seats.

Kelly has won the Arizona Senate seat once held by John McCain and gives Arizona two Democratic senators.

The former astronaut defeated McSally, who was appointed to the seat after McCain’s death in 2018.

The Arizona race was a a special election to finish McCain’s term, so Kelly could be sworn in as early as Nov. 30, when the results are officially certified.