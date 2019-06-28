Democratic debate draws crowds at San Francisco watch party

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — SOMA’s StrEat Food Park was filled with people eager to watch democratic presidential candidates face off in debate no. 2.

Among the most notable contenders was California Sen. Kamala Harris who had some support at this party.

“Of course I would love a black woman to be president but that’s not enough of a reason for me to vote for Kamala Harris,” said voter Cirrena Troutt.

Troutt says she’s interested in hearing more about Harris’ thoughts on climate change, healthcare and education.

But so far, Troutt is leaning towards Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

National civil rights activist and writer Shaun King helped host this watch party.

He says he likes many of the candidates but will continue to support Bernie Sanders.

“Medicare for all, free college tuition at public universities elimination of student debt so all those things are super important and he’s still fighting and advocating for those things so we’re glad about that,” King said.

Joe Biden has been recognized as the clear front runner in the race, but some voters think he’s not progressive enough.

Pete Buttigieg is another top contender who has done well despite being relatively unknown at the beginning of the year, though some say he might not have a strong enough relationship with the black community.

King says people should research all of the candidates to get a better understanding of their beliefs.

“Inspect what they were fighting for, what they stood for, before the lights came on,” King said. “Before they were campaigning for president and see if what they say now matches up with what they were saying you know, years ago.”

