Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro makes visit to Bay Area

OAKLAND (KRON) – During a campaign stop in Oakland Wednesday, Democratic Presidential Candidate Julian Castro weighed in on the impeachment investigation that’s been launched against the president.

“The summary of the transcript shows clearly President Trump abused the power of his office to get a political opponent investigated by a foreign government in conjunction with the DOJ here, that is a gross abuse of power, he should be impeached,” Castro said.

Castro was in Oakland at the invitation of City Councilman Noel Gallo.

Among his stops, the Transit Village at the Fruitvale BART Station, where he saw the memorial to Oscar Grant, the unarmed black man shot and killed by a BART police officer.

Castro said it’s become clear the color of your skin too often dictates your treatment by police, something he said needs to change.

“I have a plan to make sure no matter the color of your skin, you are treated the same by police by instituting a national use of force standard by demilitarizing police by working with Congress to stop racial profiling and investing in community groups trying to mend the rift between police and neighborhoods and diversifying the rank of our police that we need to do,” Castro said.

Later, Castro toured the homeless encampment adjacent to the Home Depot in East Oakland.

He says there’s an urgency for affordable housing and the encampment is an example of why we can no longer wait to invest in permanent housing.

“Look forward to our president being a productive partner working with federal state local governments and nonprofits and the private sector to create more housing in this country,” Castro said.

Castro says the president wants to criminalize and scapegoat the homeless while he wants to house them.

He says he has a housing plan that would invest enough to create 3 million more affordable housing units and make sure renters can afford the rent by putting in place a refundable renters tax credit.