SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — People gathered along the Embarcadero Saturday afternoon in support of the people of Iran.

The group has been protesting for weeks since the death of 21-year-old Mahsa Amini. Amini died in the custody of Iranian morality police after being in a coma for three days. The Iranian police say she died from heart illness, but others believe she was severely beaten while in police custody. Police and the government of Iran have denied this claim.

Amini’s death in September sparked global outrage, and Iranians took to the streets to protest the harsh treatment of citizens by the Iranian government. Students took to the streets in droves and young women removed their hijabs and cut their hair publicly in protest.

One protestor at Saturday’s demonstration on the Embarcadero, Jaleh Niazi, says that this movement is special because it is being led by women and by the youth. Niazi tells KRON4 that these demonstrations “model how an individual woman or a group of women can lead a movement.”

According to Niazi, the current demands of the demonstrators are related to human rights and basic needs, “We aren’t asking for a military intervention, but we are asking that the United States stand up for human rights,” she said.

Niazi says that she hopes citizens in this country will keep their eyes–and the pressure–on the Iranian government because, “Those in Iran are watching leaders here in the U.S. to see what they can get away with.”