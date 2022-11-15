SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – David DePape will face federal charges this morning in court in San Francisco from the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul in their Pacific Heights home.

The 42-year-old has been in court, already facing several state charges including attempted murder, and today DePape will make his first appearance in federal court in San Francisco.

He has been charged with one count of assault on an immediate family member of a United States official with intent to retaliate against the official on account of their performance of official duties.

This charge carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

DePape has also been charged with one count of attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official (Mrs. Pelosi), which carries a max of 20 years in prison.

The federal indictment says DePape broke into the Pelosi home in San Francisco on Oct. 28.

Mr. Pelosi told police he was asleep at the time and woke up to DePape, a man he never met before, in his bedroom.

Mr. Pelosi was able to call 911.

When officers arrived in the home they found Mr. Pelosi and DePape engaged in a struggle over a hammer, and officers say DePape got control of it and struck him in the head.

Police also say DePape told them he wanted to attack the house speaker and other political leaders.

DePape will be in court this morning at 10:30 a.m.