SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — David DePape, the man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, in their San Francisco home, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Department of Justice for the Northern District of California.

According to the release, this indictment supersedes the federal criminal complaint that was filed on Oct. 31. The indictment says DePape, 42, was arrested on Oct. 28 by the San Francisco Police Department when he was inside of the residence after police responded to a 911 call from Mr. Pelosi.

Pelosi told police that he was asleep when DePape — who Mr. Pelosi says he has never seen before — came into his bedroom to look for the House Speaker.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her husband, Paul Pelosi, arrive at the State Department for the Kennedy Center Honors State Department Dinner, on Dec. 7, 2019, in Washington. On Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, a man broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s California home and severely beat her husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer. The 82-year-old underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands, and his doctors expect a full recovery, the speaker’s office said Friday. There were no updates on his condition Saturday. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File)

Moments after the 911 call, two officers entered the residence and found Mr. Pelosi and DePape engaged in a struggle over a hammer. Officers instructed both men to drop it, but say DePape allegedly got control of the hammer and struck Mr. Pelosi in the head, according to the indictment.

Officers then restrained DePape. After he was restrained, they found in his possession a roll of tape, white rope, a second hammer, a pair of rubber and cloth gloves as well as zip ties, the indictment says. Officers also noticed a broken glass door on the back porch of the residence.

A police officer rolls out more yellow tape on the closed street below the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Paul Pelosi, was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into their San Francisco home early Friday, according to people familiar with the investigation. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

DePape has been charged with one count of assault on an immediate family member of a United States official with the intent to retaliate against the official on account of their performance of official duties. This charge carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

According to the indictment, DePape could face many years behind bars. He has also been charged with one count of attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official on account of the performance of official duties, which has a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.