Department of Justice awards more than $125M to advance school safety

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Department of Justice announced last week that it will provide $126 million in funding to advance school safety under the STOP School Violence Act.

The grants, awarded by the Office of Justice Programs’ Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) and the department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office), will help establish safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools, support school violence prevention efforts, provide training to school personnel and students, and implement evidence-based threat assessments.

“The Justice Department has no greater responsibility than protecting Americans from harm,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.

“Schools must be safe places to learn, and today’s investment of more than $125 million under the STOP School Violence Act will help ensure that they are.”

Under the Students, Teachers and Officers Preventing School Violence Act of 2018, also known as the STOP School Violence Act — gives the Justice Department the authority to provide awards directly to states, units of local government, Indian tribes, school districts and law enforcement agencies, to improve security at schools and on school grounds through evidence-based school safety programs.

The act also provides grants to ensure a positive school climate by helping students and teachers recognize, respond quickly to, and help prevent acts of violence.

The 78 BJA annual rewards brought in almost $74 million and are intended to support training and education for school personnel and students on preventing violence against others and themselves, including anti-bullying training and specialized training for school officials to respond to mental health crises.

Funds also help develop and implement multidisciplinary threat assessment or intervention teams and design technology solutions such as anonymous reporting systems, hotlines and websites.

The COPS School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP) provides up to 75% of the funding for school safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools.

According to a press release, the 153 SVPP awards, totaling almost $52 million, are statutorily obligated to be used for coordination with law enforcement; training for local law enforcement officers to prevent student violence; locks, lighting and other deterrent measures; technology for expedited notification of local law enforcement during an emergency; and other measures that provide a significant improvement in security.

The COPS Office is the federal component of the Department of Justice responsible for advancing community policing nationwide.

The only Department of Justice agency with policing in its name, the COPS Office was established in 1994 and has been a leader in the nation’s crime fighting strategy with grants, a variety of knowledge resource products, and training and technical assistance.

The Office of Justice Programs provides federal leadership, grants, training, technical assistance and other resources to improve the nation’s capacity to prevent and reduce crime, advance racial equity in the administration of justice, assist victims and enhance the rule of law.

