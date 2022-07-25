(BCN) — A 50-year-old Stockton man who allegedly robbed a business at gunpoint last week near Stockton was apprehended after losing his keys at the scene, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

At 10:45 p.m. on Thursday the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office received calls that a business in the 6600 block of Pacific Avenue was being robbed at gunpoint.

However, the alleged suspect had fled the scene when deputies arrived, according to witnesses.

While other patrol resources circulated the area looking for the alleged gunman, deputies at the scene located a set of car keys that belonged to a vehicle located nearby.

Deputies said that inside the car there was clothing that matched the suspect’s description, a fully loaded unregistered and unsterilized firearm, a wallet with an I.D., a Federal Bureau of Prisons I.D., and all the money stolen from the business which added up to $1,196.

Deputies soon found a man matching the I.D.’s in the wallet and took the suspect into custody.

No injuries were reported, and the funds were returned to the business.

According to deputies, the suspect is a convicted felon and was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

