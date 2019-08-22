Deputies: Man forced child to sit on toilet for 5 hours, spanked him with plastic spoon

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man allegedly forced a child to sit on the toilet for five hours while he potty trained him, and spanked the boy with a plastic spoon when he didn’t use the bathroom.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office was made aware Wednesday of a possible child abuse incident involving a 4-year-old boy in Port Richey.

According to an affidavit, the boy had bruises all over his buttocks and upper thigh and hip area.

Gregory Carolton Bush, 23, told deputies he made the child sit on the toilet for potty training for five hours.

Bush said he would check on the boy each hour and spanked him with a plastic spoon if he did not use the toilet.

The boy’s mother, Tiffany Lee Seaman, told deputies she left the disciplining to Bush, her live-in boyfriend because she was busy with work. She said she did not notice the boy’s bruises and was not present when the alleged incident took place.

Bush was arrested for child abuse and taken into custody.

Seaman was arrested for child neglect and is being held in the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center.

