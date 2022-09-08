A racial slur used to identify hundreds of landmarks and geographic sites across the country is getting replaced.

In California, the term “squaw” will be scrubbed from 80 geographic features across the state, bringing an end to hundreds of years of the offensive term being used in an official capacity.

The term has been used throughout history as an offensive ethnic and sexist term, particularly against Indigenous and Native women.

The effort to wipe the term from the American lexicon has been an ongoing battle for generations, but has gained steam after Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland established a task force to review and replace the term and ordered the federal body responsible for naming geographic places to no longer use it.

Haaland, who is the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary in the nation, thanked the task force and the Board on Geographic Names for their cooperation and prioritization of the project.

“I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public lands and waters are accessible and welcoming. That starts with removing racist and derogatory names that have graced federal locations for far too long,” said Haaland in a news release.

Since the formation of the task force, more than a thousand different names had been recommended during public comment with input coming from historians and tribal leaders across the country.

The task force, which includes members of the National Parks Service, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Bureau of Land Management and the Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Civil Rights, were faced with a number of challenges.

They were tasked with evaluating the suggestions from both the public and Tribal leaders for geographic features that often landed in various different state, federal and tribal jurisdictions. They also had to evaluate inconsistent spelling of Native languages and evaluate the diverse array of opinions of those making recommendations.

Ultimately, nearly 650 geographic sites, including the 80 in California, were renamed.

The California landmarks that will be renamed are below:

New Name Previous Name Feature Class County or Equivalent State Habematolel Valley Big Squaw Valley Valley Lake County California East Fork Sulanharas Creek East Fork Squaw Creek Stream Shasta County California North Fork Waydalmem Creek North Fork Squaw Creek Stream Shasta County California South Fork Waydalmem Creek South Fork Squaw Creek Stream Shasta County California Ehluyeh Canyon Squaw Canyon Valley Plumas County California Spruce Grove Creek Squaw Creek Stream Humboldt County California K’ ohuy Cah Squaw Creek Stream Mendocino County California Log Valley Little Squaw Valley Basin Lake County California Bald Creek Squaw Creek Stream Shasta County California Washeshu Creek Squaw Creek Stream Placer County California Waydalmem Creek Squaw Creek Stream Shasta County California Telegraph Creek Squaw Creek Stream Humboldt County California Lolsel Creek Squaw Creek Stream Colusa County California Grasshopper Creek Squaw Creek Stream Humboldt County California Tip Top Ridge Creek Squaw Creek Stream Humboldt County California Mayacmas Creek Squaw Creek Stream Sonoma County California Papakum Pakan Flat Squaw Flat Flat Placer County California Yét Atwam Flat Squaw Flat Flat Shasta County California Grasshopper Creek Ridge Squaw Creek Ridge Ridge Humboldt County California Sawabü Flat Squaw Flat Flat Inyo County California Gates Opening Squaw Opening Flat Mendocino County California Logan Flat Squaw Flat Flat Glenn County California Table Hollow Squaw Hollow Valley Tehama County California Milk Peak Squaw Peak Summit Modoc County California Mudoim Peak Squaw Peak Summit Plumas County California Pieta Rock Slide Squaw Rock Slide Slope Mendocino County California Yét Atwam Creek Squaw Valley Creek Stream Shasta County, Siskiyou County California Olympic Valley Squaw Valley Valley Placer County California Oso Kum Spring Squaw Valley Spring Spring Plumas County California Habematolel Creek Squaw Valley Creek Stream Lake County California Delunga Peak Squaw Valley Peak Summit Plumas County California Om Chatim Springs Squaw Valley Peak Springs Spring Plumas County California West Fork Sulanharas Creek West Fork Squaw Creek Stream Shasta County California Mat Kwa’rar Nemaaw Squaw Canyon Valley San Diego County California Bull Spring Mountain Squaw Mountain Summit San Bernardino County California Tenaja Mountain Squaw Mountain Summit Riverside County California Xanyō Xamshré Squaw Lake Lake Imperial County California Mat Puy Nah Achhuukaayp Squaw Peak Summit San Diego County California Ho’toy Peak Squaw Peak Summit Monterey County California Needle Spring Squaw Spring Spring Inyo County California Mohave Peak Squaw Tit Summit San Bernardino County California Arch Peak Squaw Peak Summit San Bernardino County California S’ o”” Kuku Creek Squaw Creek Stream Ventura County California Yokuts Basin Squaw Valley Basin Fresno County California East Fork North Fork Sulanharas Creek East Fork North Fork Squaw Creek Stream Shasta County California Paac Kü̱vü̱hü̱’k Squaw Tank Reservoir Riverside County California Tubbe Paa Lake Old Squaw Lake Lake Fresno County California Sulanharas Creek Squaw Creek Stream Shasta County California North Fork Sulanharas Creek North Fork Squaw Creek Stream Shasta County California Uti Flat Squaw Flat Flat Placer County California Sulanharas Creek Arm Squaw Creek Arm Bay Shasta County California Whichwo Creek Squaw Creek Stream Trinity County California Mani’pa Gulch Squaw Gulch Valley Placer County California Oak Hollow Squaw Hollow Valley Calaveras County, Tuolumne County California Kapa Hollow Squaw Hollow Valley El Dorado County California Deer Lick Flat Squaw Flat Flat Trinity County California Stoveleg Gulch Squaw Gulch Valley Trinity County California Hunchup Creek Squaw Hollow Creek Stream El Dorado County California Nüümü Hu Hupi Squaw Lake Lake Fresno County California Deer Hollow Creek Squaw Hollow Creek Stream Tehama County California San Joaquin Butte Squaw Leap Cliff Fresno County California Mo Bisipi Creek Squaw Queen Creek Stream Plumas County California Washeshu Peak Squaw Peak Summit Placer County California Damalusung Lake Squaw Lake Lake Sierra County California Tamarack Peak Squaw Peak Summit Siskiyou County California Corral Valley Squaw Valley Valley Lassen County California Kahus Flat Squaw Flat Flat Ventura County California Saputiwah Spring Squaw Spring Spring Ventura County California Scratch Creek Squaw Creek Stream Tulare County California Hukaht Canyon Squaw Canyon Valley Los Angeles County California Inman Rock Squaw Rock Summit Mendocino County California Beyem Seyo Valley Squaw Valley Valley Plumas County California Leaning Pine Hill Squaw Hill Summit Mariposa County California Mat Kwa’Kurr Squaw Tit Summit San Diego County California Frog Woman Rock Squaw Rock Summit Mendocino County California Panther Prairie Squaw Prairie Area Humboldt County California Pkwo’-o-lo’ ‘ue-merkw Squaw Tit Summit Humboldt County California Múmawet Squaw Hill Summit Riverside County California Hayfork Spring Squaw Camp Spring Spring Trinity County California Ehluyeh Canyon Springs Squaw Canyon Springs Spring Plumas County California

For a complete list of geographic sites across the country that will be renamed, click here. A map of the sites can be found here.