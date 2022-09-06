PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Power outages have been hitting the Bay Area since the heat wave began to strain our power grid, and one East Bay college is cancelling classes due to the outage, according to a tweet from the school.

Diablo Valley College located in Pleasant Hill announced on Tuesday that all classes would be canceled and campus would be closed on Tuesday. The college cited the power outage as a reason for the temporary suspension of classes. Students are encouraged to check the school website and their emails to stay informed about when the campus will reopen.

Diablo Valley College in San Ramon will remain open and all classes are expected to take place as planned, according to the tweet. For more information on the DVC campuses, please visit the DVC website.

The Bay Area could see rotating power outages Tuesday as the power grid copes with high demand.