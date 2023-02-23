A cold winter storm hitting Southern California dropped snow levels down to roughly 1,500 feet in many areas, including metropolitan Los Angeles.

Sky5 captured video of what appears to be a dusting of snow on homes and vehicles just below the famous Hollywood Sign, located at 1,578 feet in elevation, Thursday morning.

Possible snow on a car in Beverly Hills on Feb. 23, 2023. (Viewer photo)

A KTLA viewer also shared video of what appears to be snow or graupel on cars in Beverly Hills.

Light snow fell in areas of Santa Clarita Valley, Simi Valley, La Crescenta, La Cañada Flintridge, Sun Valley and elevated areas of Riverside County and San Bernardino County.

Scattered rain showers and hail were more widespread.

Rain and snow are in the forecast through Saturday with temperatures staying in the 30s and 40s.

For the first time since 1989, the National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for the Southern California mountains. Forecasters predicted “multiple rounds” of snow, with accumulations of up to 3 to 5 feet (0.91 to 1.5 meters) predicted for the Sierra Nevada region.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.