SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A recent tweet from Elon Musk is bringing up more questions than answers about his deal to buy social media giant, Twitter.

Shortly before noon Wednesday, Musk tweeted a video of himself walking into Twitter headquarters in San Francisco carrying a porcelain sink. “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” was the caption the Tesla CEO added.

Musk also notably changed his Twitter profile to read “Chief Twit” and updated his location to Twitter headquarters. In the video, Musk is seen walking into 875 Stevenson, the side entrance to Twitter HQ on Market Street in SF.

Musk has been in very public talks to purchase Twitter, drawing mixed reviews from Twitter users and the business world. Since announcing his intent to purchase the company in early 2022, Musk has pulled back, resulting in a suit from Twitter. Musk even countersued the company in return, accusing the company of fraud over its user count accuracy.

Currently, there are reports that should Musk’s deal to acquire the social media platform be finalized, he will lay off some three quarters of the staff.