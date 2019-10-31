Did Oracle curse the Warriors for leaving Oakland?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Are the Golden State Warriors cursed?
Fans on Twitter seem to think that may be the case…
Last night, Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry broke his hand while playing the Phoenix Suns.
Golden State was already having a rough couple of months since they lost the last NBA Championship to Toronto.
Kevin Durant left for the Nets, Klay Thompson is out with a torn ACL and the team has yet to win a regular season game.
Granted, there’s only been three games. But it’s not looking good for the Warriors now that Curry is out with a broken left hand.
Many fans on Twitter seem to believe the Warriors are cursed.
So, who cursed them? Some are blaming Oakland’s Oracle Arena.
Fans are tweeting they think Oracle is haunting the team for leaving for the new, fancy Chase Center in San Francisco.
Even Wall Street Journal sports reporter Ben Cohen wrote an article about the “Curse of Oracle Arena.”
A lot of others seem to agree:
Whoever or whatever is haunting the Warriors, please stop.
LATEST NEWS HEADLINES:
- Demócratas aprueban reglas de juicio político
- Más incendios queman casas en California; hay evacuaciones
- ’46 Fire’ in Southern California destroys buildings, endangers animals
- Families evacuated because of Kincade Fire find Halloween fun while away from home
- US vaping illnesses rise to 1,888 with pace picking up again