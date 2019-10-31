Did Oracle curse the Warriors for leaving Oakland?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Are the Golden State Warriors cursed?

Fans on Twitter seem to think that may be the case…

Last night, Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry broke his hand while playing the Phoenix Suns.

Golden State was already having a rough couple of months since they lost the last NBA Championship to Toronto.

Kevin Durant left for the Nets, Klay Thompson is out with a torn ACL and the team has yet to win a regular season game.

Granted, there’s only been three games. But it’s not looking good for the Warriors now that Curry is out with a broken left hand.

Many fans on Twitter seem to believe the Warriors are cursed.

So, who cursed them? Some are blaming Oakland’s Oracle Arena.

Fans are tweeting they think Oracle is haunting the team for leaving for the new, fancy Chase Center in San Francisco.

Even Wall Street Journal sports reporter Ben Cohen wrote an article about the “Curse of Oracle Arena.”

I don't say this lightly, but: I think the Warriors might be cursed.



The Sox and Cubs broke their curses. The Raptors killed the Drake Curse. But now the Warriors are in classic sports curse territory.



The case for The Curse of Oracle Arena: https://t.co/UvU5BStjKC — Ben Cohen (@bzcohen) October 31, 2019

A lot of others seem to agree:

True or false: Oakland put a curse on Warriors for leaving https://t.co/plqBH7TNWD — Noelle Bellow (@noellebellow) October 31, 2019

Bro who put this devil curse on the Golden State Warriors — Cam📸 (@__cambino__) October 31, 2019

It’s the curse of the Chase Center…Warriors are the new 49ers — ALEX.P (@AP_408) October 31, 2019

Who casted a voodoo curse on the Warriors last season? WE ARE SORRY PLEASE. Give us our health back😭😭 — Shak (@Shkar_Abdulla) October 31, 2019

Curse of the Chase Center. Just like when the 49ers started winning and then they moved to Santa Clara and the new stadium… started losing. I predicted this would happen with the Warriors. Start getting too big for your britches, and forgot who held you down… https://t.co/eTXt0QnCIs — Bärí A. Williams (@BariAWilliams) October 27, 2019

Curse of the new stadium. — Kim Bayne (@the_kimbayne) October 31, 2019

Kawhi really put a curse on the Warriors. Klay tore his acl, KD ruptured his Achilles, and now Steph breaks his left hand. https://t.co/luaGz4GyyX — Joel Embiid’s Tears (@NBA_spencer) October 31, 2019

The warriors have a curse on them 🥴I’m convinced — tweety 🐥✨ (@Love_Yanna_) October 31, 2019

ever since warriors switched arenas they have been going downhill. the curse is real — ‎‎vivian (@avensio) October 31, 2019

This injury is just brutal and I’m starting to wondering if there’s a curse on the Warriors. With Steph out presumably a long time, their culture will be tested even more than expected. The dynasty was on pause, now this is officially a gap year for the Warriors #NBA pic.twitter.com/IeGyjjwLvY — Davide Chinellato (@dchinellato) October 31, 2019

Curse of San Francisco should’ve stayed in Oakland — Genaro Centeno (@G___A___C) October 31, 2019

All of this @warriors bad luck is Curse of Leaving Oakland. Just had to “Chase” the fancy SF scene. Shoulda kept it real. — Matt Sly (@mattsly) October 31, 2019

Warriors down 26 at halftime against the Phoenix Suns – The Chase Center curse is real. I blame the bad karma of abandoning Oakland for SF cash grab. — Daisuke Wakabayashi (@daiwaka) October 31, 2019

Whoever or whatever is haunting the Warriors, please stop.

