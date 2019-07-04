Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Dine and Dish: July 4th BBQ

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — What’s the Fourth of July without fireworks, block parties and backyard BBQs?

In that spirit, KRON4’s Vicki Liviakis visited Bay Area pitmasters with tips on how to make a great grill.

Where does the best BBQ come from?  People’s backyards.

The secret to the best BBQ is the heat. 

San Francisco Chef David Lawrence says it’s all about what’s called the “black bark”

Pitmaster and Chef Wesley shaw swears by the dry rub.

One final tip, keep an on eye on the grill or your BBQ could end up going up in smoke.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News