Dine and Dish: Truffle Season

Truffles have a unique smell and look and for many are totally irresistible.
And they’re in season!
On Wednesday night’s Dine and Dish, KRON4’s Vicki Liviakis shows us what the fuss is all about.
WEB LINKS:
Poggio Sausalito: https://www.poggiotrattoria.com/
Sorrel San Francisco: https://www.sorrelrestaurant.com/
Perbacco San Francisco: http://www.perbaccosf.com/
