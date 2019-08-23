Dine & Dish: Casa Orinda

ORINDA (KRON) — With steer horns hang over the bar, Casa Orinda is straight out of the old west.

Local rodeo riders and a lineup of cowgirls create a mood that’s authentic ranch.

The restaurant was started in 1932 by a Montana cowboy who came to build the Caldecott Tunnel, but wanted a place for his friends to drink and it’s been serving friends ever since.

These days it’s run by John Goyak, who started as a busboy and not much has changed.

You might find a cowboy’s silver belt buckle or two.

You can dine amongst an antique gun collection, admire the painting of local stagecoach robbers and get the backstory by Kendall who’s been coming here for 65 years.

The house specialty is fried chicken and gravy with homemade biscuits smothered in beekeeper’s honey.

Another favorite is a slab of prime rib with all the fixings.

Whether you dine beside a bucking bronco or cozy up under the giant moose head, Casa Orinda carries on the spirit of the west.

