(KRON) — Fluff Nugget is the latest addition to San Francisco’s Hayes Valley neighborhood. At the gourmet popcorn shop, you’ll find fresh popcorn with every flavor imaginable — from savory to sweet.

Founder Doug Tomlinson came up with the idea during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now boasts flavors like BBQ beef brisket and chocolate Aztec chili. For the full story, watch Dine & Dish using the video player above.