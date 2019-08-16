Dine & Dish: San Francisco’s Perry’s celebrates 50 years

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — At Perry’s on Union Street in San Francisco, you might wonder is there a real Perry?

“Yeah, there is there’s a real Perry and you’re looking at him.”

Meet Perry Butler, the man behind it all.

He opened up the very first Perry’s in the Cow Hollow neighborhood back in 1969.

To celebrate the 50-year milestone Perry’s is doing what it did ages before — bringing in celebrity bartenders like Mayor London Breed.

Back in the day, you’d see San Francisco fixtures like 49er Dwight Clark, Willie Brown, Huey Lewis and Herb Caen.

Longtime and new customers keep coming back for the good food like this classic cobb salad and burger and housemade chips.

The recipe for Perry’s success apparently pretty simple.

He says a burger is what put him on the map.

Because the burger is king at perry’s, it makes sense to celebrate a 50th anniversary party with none other than a giant cheese and bacon burger cake.

“Every day’s a party at Perry’s. Perry on!”

Cheers to the next 50 years.

