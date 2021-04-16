Dine & Dish: Tutu’s

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KRON) – Eating at home is nice and all, but everyday?

Things are changing and the good news is that Dine & Dish is back in business.

So you’re in the mood for home cooking, just not at home? Tutu’s, formally Chow, in Lafayette is a favorite for families who like homey ambiance and comfort food.

It’s dog and kid friendly, and the hot cakes are a big hit.

During the pandemic Tutu’s offered food to go as well as groceries.

The wait staff is familiar and friendly and serves a outdoor patio that has been beefed up since COVID.

Now that restrictions have loosened in Contra Costa County, indoor dining is now permitted with limited capacity.

After a hard time during the pandemic, a little comfort food goes a long way.