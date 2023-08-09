SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A disabled Cruise driverless vehicle blocked traffic in San Francisco on Wednesday, on the eve of a vote from the California Public Utilities Commission on whether to expand driverless vehicle service in the city. Video from the scene showed the Cruise car standing still in the middle of Gough Street.

With the disabled vehicle blocking one of the lanes, many drivers honked at the driverless car as they drove around it. On Thursday, the CPUC will take a critical vote on whether driverless car companies can charge a fare for their ride hail services across San Francisco.

If the vote passes, driverless car companies Cruise and Waymo would be allowed to expand service across the city. Although there has yet to be a major accident in San Francisco involving a Cruise or Waymo vehicle, the robotaxis have been malfunctioning enough to generate resistance the proposed expansion, that would allow them to operate around-the-clock.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.