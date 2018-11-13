Disney World bans man who held Trump 2020 sign on Splash Mountain

A man has been banned from Walt Disney World – again – after flying a “Trump 2020” flag.

Dion Cini wrote on his Facebook page that he was “banned for life from Walt Disney World for the second time in a month.” He says it happened after he held up a “Trump 2020” banner on Splash Mountain.

The moment was caught on the ride’s camera. Cini posted the photo on Facebook, along with the notice he received from Disney World about being trespassed.

Cini was also banned back in September for briefly flying another pro-Trump flag from the Main Street Station at Magic Kingdom. He posted on Facebook after, saying he was a 24-year annual pass holder who was “banned indefinitely from tolerant Disney Parks.”

It appears Disney had a change of heart and let him back in the park, but banned him again after the most recent incident.

Cini has posted several other pictures of himself displaying various Trump flags and banners at Disney World, including one about electing Ivanka Trump in 2024.

A Disney spokesperson told WESH that banning Cini is not about politics, but is the result of “repeatedly not following park rules.”

Disney World’s list of prohibited activities includes “unauthorized events, demonstrations or speeches, or the usage of any flag, banner or sign for commercial purposes, or to incite a crowd.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES