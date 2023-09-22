Disneyland could extend its existing monorail system to include stops at a proposed 17,000-car parking garage and the Toy Story parking structure under the DisneylandForward proposal.

As first reported by the Orange County Register, the monorail expansion was listed in the 17,000-page environmental review for DisneylandForward that was recently released.

“In addition to an extensive network of landscaped pedestrian thoroughfares, conveyance systems will transport Disneyland Resort guests around the project,” the document said. “The monorail/guest transportation systems shall move guests from the Hotel District to the Theme Park District. Future connections may also be provided to the Future Expansion Southeast District.”

The Southeast District references the current Toy Story parking lot, located on Harbor Boulevard, near the Anaheim Convention Center. The Toy Story parking lot is a key component of the Disneyland Forward proposal.

Connecting the two theme parks and the Toy Story parking lot via monorail would most likely involve a route through Anaheim GardenWalk — an outdoor shopping mall that Disneyland does not own, the Orange County Register reported.

However, Disney owns land behind the GardenWalk along Disney Way, currently used for employee parking, which is where the proposed 17,000 parking garage would go.

Theme park officials are also open to using alternative ride systems, such as the Disney Skyliner and the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, to move crowds.

Disneyland had its own version of the PeopleMover from the 1960s to 1990s, and both proposed transportation systems currently reside at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, according to WDW News Today.

Disneyland Forward details how officials want to update and renovate the Anaheim theme park. The project will include new attractions, shops and restaurants on the undeveloped areas the company already owns.

The plan also seeks to update the zoning code for the undeveloped areas so theme park, hotel, retail, dining and entertainment additions could be built on the land. Disney officials previously wanted to add a third entrance to the resort, but those plans never materialized.

The company has not announced how much a possible expansion would cost, but it previously stated that the endeavor would be privately funded.

Disney hopes to have the project reviewed and approved before the end of 2024.