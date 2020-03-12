Disneyland to close due to coronavirus

ANAHEIM (KRON) – Disneyland and California Adventure parks in Southern California are set to be closed for the remainder of the month in an abundance of caution for COVID-19 concerns.

The closures will start March 14 for the parks, while Disney hotels will remain open until March 16 for guests to make travel arrangements.

Downtown Disney will remain open. It is currently unclear if the company is considering shutting down Disney World parks in Florida.

The company will work with visitors to change or cancel plans and will refund hotel reservations.

There have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at the parks.

Governor Gavin Newsom released a statement commenting on the closure.

“Late last night, California put out a new policy on mass gatherings and engaged in deep conversations with Disney and other companies about how to meet it,” Newsom said. “Using that policy, Disney made the right call in the interest of public health and agreed to shut down their California parks. Expect more announcements like this shortly.”

