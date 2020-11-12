Disneyland to remain closed through 2020

ANAHEIM (KRON) – Disneyland and Disney California Adventure theme parks are expected to stay closed through the year Disney officials told the Orange County Register.
The company was hoping to reopen sometime this year as COVID-19 cases stabilized and more industries began to restart business operations, but the recent uptick around the country and California’s stricter guidelines are making reopening amusement parks more unlikely in the state.
Disney officials hope they can reopen early 2021 or by the summer at the very latest.
Disney CEO Bob Chapek expressed his disappointment, calling California’s restrictions “arbitrary.”
Disney World in Florida is currently open.