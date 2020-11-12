Disneyland to remain closed through 2020

FILE – In this March 13, 2020 file photo, visitors take photos at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., the last day the park was open due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Theme park industry leaders in California say they aren’t pleased with proposed reopening guidance being considered by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration. Erin Guerrero, executive director of the California Attractions and Parks Association, said amusement park leaders wanted changes to a draft they reviewed on Thursday, Oct. 1 and asked Newsom to continue conversations with industry leaders before finalizing the rules. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin, File)

ANAHEIM (KRON) – Disneyland and Disney California Adventure theme parks are expected to stay closed through the year Disney officials told the Orange County Register.

The company was hoping to reopen sometime this year as COVID-19 cases stabilized and more industries began to restart business operations, but the recent uptick around the country and California’s stricter guidelines are making reopening amusement parks more unlikely in the state.

Disney officials hope they can reopen early 2021 or by the summer at the very latest.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek expressed his disappointment, calling California’s restrictions “arbitrary.”

Disney World in Florida is currently open.