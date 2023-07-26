(KRON) — Disneyland will begin serving alcohol at three more restaurants this fall, according to Nexstar Media’s Scott Gustin. The Orange County theme park will begin serving wine, beer, specialty cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages at the Carnation Cafe, River Bell Terrace and Cafe Orleans.

The new alcoholic offerings well be available starting Sept. 12.

River Belle Terrace

River Belle Terrace, located in the park’s Frontierland area, is planning to launch a brunch offering with six new food items for lunch and dinner. Those include roasted summer squash and BBQ burnt ends pasta and a Wildberry Mule that will be alcoholic. A non-alcoholic Mississippi Mud Pie will also be added to the menu.

Cafe Orleans

At Cafe Orleans in the park’s New Orleans Square, new menu items include the reintroduction of potato and sausage soup along with a Pimm’s Hurricane cocktail. A non-alcoholic Bayou Punch will also be added.

Carnation Cafe

At the Carnation Cafe in Main Street USA, the menu will be expanded to include a new veggie skillet, a chili-cheese omelet and alcoholic Bloody Mary and mimosa options. Non-alcoholic cocktails being added to the menu include a Peach Pie Margarita and Orange Cream Soda.

These new items are among those being introduced to menus across the resort, according to Gustin. There are no plans to begin selling alcoholic beverages at any of the park’s quick service locations.