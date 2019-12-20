District speaks out after racist video involving San Ramon student circulates online

SAN RAMON (KRON) — The principal at Monte Vista High School in the San Ramon Valley Unified School District has sent letters home to parents alerting them about racist incidents at the school.

This is the second time this month.

Most recently — a video is circulating on social media where a student calls an African American man a racial slur.

The school district is now doing what they can to make sure their students know this behavior is not tolerated.

“I thought it was really messed up,” said Monte Vista High School student Jimmy Switzer.

That video is just one of several racist incidents that have involved students from this high school this month.

“As like a non-white person at Monte Vista honestly like it kinda makes me feel kind of uncomfortable,” said student Aakersh Mathur. “But I haven’t faced anything like that here, so I think it’s an alright school, it’s just certain people. It’s not the school, I think it’s just people at the school.”

The Monte Vista High School principal has sent two letters home to parents in the past two weeks.

Those letters say students of color have experienced harassment from other students and that “This problem cannot be solved today. It may not be solved tomorrow or even next week, but it will not be tolerated.”

“There’s serious consequences for any behavior that is going to make another kids learning environment uncomfortable or unsafe,” said district spokesman Christopher George.

In addition to the letters sent home, San Ramon Valley Unified School District officials say they have partnered with outside organizations and have a number of school programs to combat racism and to create a safe climate at school.

They say they have a zero tolerance for this behavior.

“It’s about making sure that the kids who were affected, again, it’s about them that the kids who were affected are heard and that we are making their environment safe and there’s a lot of work being done here for that,” he said.