(KRON) — July is Disability Pride Month and this week the country recognized the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act by Congress more than 30 years ago.

While strides have been made in terms of accessibility, there is still work to be done. “Writing has been a strong suit ever since I was small,” said Steven Aquino, freelance tech journalist. Steven has cerebral palsy, a stutter, and hearing loss.

Over the last decade, he has become a trusted voice on accessibility tech with bylines on sites like Tech Crunch and Forbes Tech. “The other sites I contribute to I’m not on staff there but I’m hoping that someone will hire me,” said Aquino.

As employers strive to diversify their workforce, thinking of disability as the silent ‘d’ in diversity would be a good place to start. “I think accessibility should be part of tech journalism as a staff role so I’m hoping for that,” said Aquino.

In the past, disabled people have been limited from building financial security at the risk of losing public benefits. Now, able accounts or CalABLE accounts here in California, are giving them the option to save and invest in their future.

“Accounts came about in 2014 when the Able Act achieving a better life experience act, was passed at the federal level and it enabled states like California to create these accounts to offer them to state residents that have certain disabilities and to allow them to save on a tax advantaged basis without losing those benefits they rely upon,” said Patricia Roberts, the COO of Gift of College Inc.

Patricia Roberts is the sister of a disabled person and works to make both disabled people and employers aware of these benefits. “These expenses are quite broad. Anything that can help with the well-being, health and independence of a disabled person,” said Roberts.

“I think they’re great. I try to set aside money into my ABLE account every month,” said Aquino. Steven has had an active ABLE account for the past few years.

To open an ABLE account, your disability must have begun before the age of 26. CalABLE accounts allow up to $100,000 to be saved without affecting supplemental security income or MediCal.

The accounts grow tax-free, and the money can be spent on qualified disability expenses like prevention and wellness expenses, housing, and transportation costs. Anyone can contribute to help with savings, including employers.

“We are in the middle of the great resignation. People are shifting jobs and resigning right now. So having an employer who cares enough to offer something like an ABLE plan as an additional benefit can go a really long way,” said Roberts.