Dixie Chicks to release first new album in 13 years

Talk about wide open spaces — it’s been 13 years since the Dixie Chicks put out an album.

Fans are more than ready for some new music and they’re in luck.

The country group is working on an album.

That’s the latest from lead singer Natalie Maines who posted the news on Instagram Tuesday.

Their last album “Taking the Long Way” won a Grammy for album of the year.

The Dixie Chicks first came on to the scene in the early 1990s with their big hits “There’s Your Trouble” and “Wide Open Spaces” in 1998.

The Dixie Chicks made news headlines back in 2003 when their lead singer criticized President George W. Bush regarding the invasion of Iraq by saying, “We don’t want this war, this violence, and we’re ashamed that the President of the United States is from Texas.”

